English Premier League Dream11 Team Prediction

Dream11 Team Wolves vs Manchester United English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match WOL vs MUN at Molineux Stadium, West Midlands, England: Having won their season opener against Chelsea by a comprehensive margin, Manchester United would be riding high on confidence when they take on the Wolves in their second match of the season. The Red Devils inspired the fans to believe that this could be the season everyone’s been long waiting for after a balanced and dominating performance over the team they struggled against last year. The United defense bears a new sharp look and it was right on the money against Chelsea, led by Harry Maguire and boosted by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Amidst all the rumours of Paul Pogba’s departure, the French man produced a masterclass in the midfield to inspire a spirited performance of the forwards. While Marcus Rashford was the star-striker of the day, Daniel James also showed his class in his very first outing for the Reds.

Having played in the qualification rounds for Europa League, Wolverhampton manager Nuno Espirito Santo does not have fresh legs in his arsenal. Their season opener had ended in a goalless draw against Leicester, thus the Wolves would be eager to open up their scoring for the new season. The last two Premier League matches against United had resulted in a win and a draw. The Wolves would be expecting a similar kind of performance to take full points from their first home game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Last Five Match: W W W D W

Manchester United Last Five Match: W W W W W

Wolves vs Manchester United Match Details

Date: August 19, 2019.

Time: 12:30 PM IST (August 20).

Venue: Molineux Stadium, West Midlands, England.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Goalkeeper: David De Gea.

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Jonny Otto, Conor Coady.

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, João Moutinho.

Forward: Marcus Rashford, Diogo Jota, Raúl Jiménez.

My Dream XI Team

David De Gea (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Jonny Otto, Conor Coady, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, João Moutinho, Marcus Rashford, Diogo Jota, Raúl Jiménez.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Probable Playing XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Rui Patricio (GK), Ryan Bennett, Conor Coady, Willy Boly, Matt Doherty, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, João Moutinho, Ruben Vinagre, Diogo Jota, Raúl Jiménez.

Manchester United: David De Gea (GK), Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Andreas Pereira, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

