Dream11 Team Women’s Ashes England Women vs Australia Women

England and Australia’s women cricket team will face each other in the 2nd ODI of the Women’s Ashes on Thursday in Leicester. The Women’s Ashes got off to a thrilling start with Australia Women edging past England Women by two wickets in first of the 3-match ODI series. Australia Women have gained momentum and will be high on confidence after their win in the opening match of the ODI series. England Women have now lost seven of the last ten one-day internationals that they have played against Australia Women.

Australia’s middle-order batting looked vulnerable last time and they could find themselves in trouble should they lose a few early wickets. Leicester’s Grace Road had an interesting pitch for the Women’s Ashes opener. There was a lot of movement on offer for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners got a bit of help as the ball got softer.

Date: July 4, 2019.

Time: 2:00 PM local time (1:00 PM GMT) (6:30 PM IST).

Venue: Grace Road stadium, Leicester.

Last five completed ODI matches:

England Women: L, W, W, W, W.

Australia Women: W, W, W, W, W.

My Dream XI Team

Meg Lanning, Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy(WK), Katherine Brunt, Ellyse Perry (VC), Natalie Sciver (C), Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Laura Marsh, Sophie Ecclestone.

Probable Playing XIs:

England Women: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor (WK), Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Laura Marsh, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone.

Australia Women: Nicole Bolton, Alyssa Healy (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt.

Squads

England Women: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor (WK), Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Danielle Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Fran Wilson/Laura Marsh, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Jenny Gunn, Lauren Winfield.

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Elyse Villani, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt, Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Tayla Vlaeminck.

