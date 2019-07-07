Dream11 Team Women’s Ashes England Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI

England entered the 3-match ODI series riding high on a 15-match winning streak. But suffered two straight defeats at the hand of Australia and would now look to gain a consolation victory in the final match of the already-lost series. Also, the English batswomen have failed to put a commendable total on the board in both the matches.

Australia, on the other hand, have been a great bowling side as they played a pivotal role in their team’s win in both the matches. But their batting also remains a concern for them as they did not put up fluent chasing performances. However, Ellyse Perry has been the start of the team from down under.

Date: July 7, 2019.

Time: 11 AM local time (10:00 AM GMT) (3:30 PM IST).

Venue: Grace Road stadium, Leicester.

Last five completed ODI matches:

England Women: L, L, W, W, W.

Australia Women: W, W, W, W, W.

My Dream XI Team

Meg Lanning, Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy(WK), Katherine Brunt, Ellyse Perry (VC), Natalie Sciver (C), Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Laura Marsh, Sophie Ecclestone.

Probable Playing XIs:

England Women: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor (WK), Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Laura Marsh, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone.

Australia Women: Nicole Bolton, Alyssa Healy (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt.

Squads

England Women: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor (WK), Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Danielle Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Fran Wilson/Laura Marsh, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Jenny Gunn, Lauren Winfield.

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Elyse Villani, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt, Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Tayla Vlaeminck.

