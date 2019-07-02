Dream11 Team Women’s Ashes England Women vs Australia Women

England and Australia’s women cricket team will face each other in the Women’s Ashes that begin with a 3-match ODI series on Tuesday in Leicester. English team are riding high on thumping victories against West Indies in a home series. Australian team, on the other hand, have played only one series in 2019, a 3-match ODI series against New Zealand at home, which they had won. Thus, today’s match will witness one of the teams’ unbeaten streak coming to an end.

England have won all their 15 international matches after a series defeat against India. The team from down under have an even better record as they are yet to lose an ODI since the start of 2018. Given the strength and recent run of both the teams, the Ashes is expected to be heated up.

Date: July 2, 2019.

Time: 2:00 PM local time (1:00 PM GMT) (6:30 PM IST).

Venue: Grace Road stadium, Leicester.

My Dream XI Team

Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Katherine Brunt, Ellyse Perry, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt.

Probable Playing XIs:

England: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor (WK), Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Danielle Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Fran Wilson/Laura Marsh, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone.

Australia: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Elyse Villani, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt.

Squads

England: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Taylor (WK), Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Danielle Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Fran Wilson/Laura Marsh, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Jenny Gunn, Lauren Winfield.

Australia: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Elyse Villani, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt,

Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Tayla Vlaeminck.

