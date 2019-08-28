DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire North Group Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match WOR vs NOT at New Road, Worcestershire: With the battle for a knockout spot intensifying, defending champions Worcestershire will host Nottinghamshire in the only Vitality T20 Blast match of the day. Both the teams are placed in the top half of the points table in North Group with Worcestershire in 14 points and Nottinghamshire in 15 points.

In the absence of star New Zealand batsman Martin Guptil, today’s home team could not do much as they succumbed to a disappointing loss against Lancashire earlier this week. The Notts, on the other hand, would be riding high on confidence ahead of the game having won their last match. They would look to confirm their spot in the quarterfinal with an away win against Worcestershire today.

TOSS – The toss between Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire will take place at 8:00 PM (IST)!

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: New Road, Worcestershire.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Tom Moores.

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Riki Wessels, Hamish Rutherford.

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Dan Christian, Wayne Parnell.

Bowlers: Harry Gurney, Ed Bernard, Luke Wood.

My Dream XI Team

Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Riki Wessels, Hamish Rutherford, Tom Moores, Moeen Ali (C), Dan Christian, Wayne Parnell, Harry Gurney, Ed Bernard, Luke Wood.

Probable Playing XIs —

Worcestershire: Hamish Rutherford, Riki Wessels, Moeen Ali, Tom Fell, Ben Cox, Wayne Parnell, Ross Whiteley, Ed Bernard, Daryl Mitchell, Pat Brown and Dillon Pennington.

Nottinghamshire: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Jake Libby, Dan Christian, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Matt Carter, Luke Wood and Harry Gurney.

SQUADS —

Worcestershire: Hamish Rutherford, Riki Wessels, Moeen Ali, Tom Fell, Ben Cox, Wayne Parnell, Ross Whiteley, Ed Bernard, Daryl Mitchell, Pat Brown and Dillon Pennington, Joe Leach and George Rhodes.

Nottinghamshire: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Jake Libby, Dan Christian, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Matt Carter, Luke Wood and Harry Gurney, Jake Ball, Chris Nash and Liam Patterson-White.

