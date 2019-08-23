Dream11 Predictions

Team Yorkshire Diamonds vs Lancashire Thunder KIA Super League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match 23 YD vs LT at North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough:

The Thunder has had a woeful season and that means they are languishing at the bottom of the points table with next to no chance of making the next round. The Diamonds on the other hand, still have a chance and would be hoping to beat the Thunder which will help them brighten their chances of making the next round. The Diamonds will hope Alyssa Healy, Jemimah Rodriguez get among the runs.

TOSS – The toss between Yorkshire Diamonds vs Lancashire Thunder will take place at 6:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Alyssa Healy

Batsmen – Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Holly Armitage, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-Rounders – Emma Lamb (VC), Tahia McGrath, Leigh Kasperek

Bowlers – Katie Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Katie George, Katie Levick

My Dream XI Team

Alyssa Healy, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Holly Armitage, Jemimah Rodrigues, Emma Lamb (VC), Tahia McGrath, Leigh Kasperek, Katie Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Katie George, Katie Levick

Probable Playing XIs —

Yorkshire Diamonds: Lauren Winfield (C), Alyssa Healy (wk), Hollie Armitage, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Davidson Richards, Katie George, Bess Heath, Leigh Kasperek, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick

Lancashire Thunder: Tahlia McGrath, Sune Luus, Sophia Dunkley, Harmanpreet Kaur, Emma Lamb, Ria Fackrell, Sophie Ecclestone, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Kate Cross (C), Alice Dyson, Alex Hartley

Squads

Lancashire Thunder: Georgie Boyce, Sune Luus, Tahlia McGrath, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Harmanpreet Kaur, Emma Lamb, Sophie Ecclestone, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Evelyn Jones, Kate Cross (C), Alex Hartley, Natalie Brown, Alice Dyson, Danielle Collins, Ria Fackrell.

Yorkshire Diamonds: Lauren Winfield (C), Alyssa Healy (wk), Hollie Armitage, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Davidson Richards, Katie George, Bess Heath, Leigh Kasperek, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Cordelia Griffith, Georgia Davis, Helen Fenby

