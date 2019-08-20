Dream11 Predictions and Tips

Team Yorkshire Diamonds vs Surrey Stars KIA Super League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s-T20-Match-18-YD vs SS at Woodbridge Road in Guildford:

Eyes will be on Jemimah Rodrigues as she has had a mixed tournament so far but she scored her first half-century of the tournament in the previous match. She could be the best choice for the captaincy post in your dream11 team today, also Natalie Sciver might also do well and could be a choice for the vice-captaincy post.

TOSS – The toss between Yorkshire Diamonds vs Surrey Star will take place at 6.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Woodbridge Road in Guildford

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Alyssa Healy

Batsmen – Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith, Lauren Winfield, Jemimah Rodrigues (VC)

All-Rounders – Dane van Niekerk (C), Natalie Sciver, Mady Villiers

Bowlers – Alice Davidson-Richards, Katie George, Linsey Smith

My Dream XI Team

Alyssa Healy, Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith, Lauren Winfield, Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Dane van Niekerk (C), Natalie Sciver, Mady Villiers, Alice Davidson-Richards, Katie George, Linsey Smith

Probable Playing XIs —

Yorkshire Diamonds: Alyssa Healy, Lauren Winfield, Jemima Rodrigues, Hollie Armitage, Cordella Griddith, Leigh Kasperek, Helen Fenby, Alice Davidson, Linsey Smith, Katie George, Beth Langston.

Surrey Stars: Rhianna Southby, Lizelle Lee, Aylish Cranstone, Bryony Smith, Dane van Niekerk, Natalie Sciver, Mady Villiers, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Marsh, Grace Gibbs, Amy Gordon.

SQUADS

Yorkshire Diamonds: Lauren Winfield (C), Alyssa Healy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bess Heath, Alice Davidson-Richards, Katherine Brunt, Katie George, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Leigh Kasperek, Helen Fenby, Georgia Davis, Hollie Armitage, Cordelia Griffith

Surrey Stars: Lizelee Lee, Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor, Dane van Niekerk, Natalie Sciver (C), Laura Marsh, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Aylish Cranstone, Amy Gordon, Eva Gray, Gwenan Davies, Hannah Jones, Rhianna Southby, Grace Gibbs

