DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Twenty-20 International Tri-Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match 5 ZIM vs AFG at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram: Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will lock horns with each other in the final league match of the tri-series, in what will be an inconsequential tie. Afghanistan have already qualified for the final, along with Bangladesh, and today’s match against their African opponent will be a practice match for them ahead of the decider. The Rashid Khan-led side are in the middle of a great run in the shortest format and have not lost their last 11 matches.

They would be hoping to extend their winning run to another match and enter the final as the unbeaten team. Zimbabwe have had a horrible run in the series with three back-to-back defeats and there remains a high probability that they will remain on the losing side today as well. In their last face-off in the tri-series, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi smoked seven sixes to power Afghanistan to a mighty total fo 197/5.

TOSS – The toss between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will take place at 6 PM (IST)!

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Batsmen: Hamilton Masakadza, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan.

All-rounders: Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Mohammad Nabi, Ryan Burl.

Bowlers: Kyle Jarvis, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur-Rahman, Chris Mpofu.

My Dream11 Team

Hamilton Masakadza, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Mohammad Nabi, Ryan Burl, Kyle Jarvis, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur-Rahman, Chris Mpofu.

Probable Playing XIs —

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor (wk), Hamilton Masakadza (C), Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutumbodzi, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis, Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Najeeb Tarkai, Ashgar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan [c], Fareed Malik, Mujeeb Ur-Rahman.

SQUADS–

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor (wk), Hamilton Masakadza (C), Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutumbodzi, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis, Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Timycen Maruma, Tony Munyonga, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine.

Afghanistan: Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Najeeb Tarkai, Ashgar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan [c], Fareed Malik, Mujeeb Ur-Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shahidullah Kamal, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Fazal Niazai, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ZIM Dream11 Team/ AFG Dream11 Team/ Zimbabwe Dream11 Team/ Afghanistan Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.