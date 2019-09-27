Dream11 Predictions

Team Zimbabwe vs Nepal Singapore T20I Series- Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match 1 ZIM vs NEP at Indian Association Ground:

Zimbabwe and Nepal will travel to Singapore for a tri-nation T20I tournament starting Friday. With Singapore being the other team along with Zimbabwe and Nepal, every team will play against each other twice. This series is going to be crucial for promising cricketers like Sandeep Lamichhane and Paras Khadka. This will also be the first time Nepal and Zimbabwe will play against each other.

TOSS – The toss between Zimbabwe vs Nepal will take place at 4.30 PM (IST).

Time: 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Indian Association Ground.

My Dream11

Regis Chakabva, Peter Moor, Paras Khadka (VC), Brian Chari, Richmond Mutumbami, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sean Williams (C), Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abhinash Bohara, Neville Madziva

Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva, Peter Moor, Sean Williams (C), Ryan Burl, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Richmond Mutumbami, Wellington Masakadza, Neville Madziva, Tendai Chatara, Daniel Jakiel.

Nepal: Paras Khadka, Pawan Sarraf, Dipendra Singh Airee, Md.Arif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Rohit Paudel, Binod Bhandari (WK), Karan Kc, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamicchanne, Abinash Bohara.

SQUADS

Zimbabwe: Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva, Peter Moor, Sean Williams (C), Ryan Burl, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Richmond Mutumbami, Wellington Masakadza, Neville Madziva, Tendai Chatara, Daniel Jakiel, Tony Munyonga, William Mashinge, Timycen Maruma, Richard Ngarava.

Nepal: Paras Khadka, Pawan Sarraf, Dipendra Singh Airee, Md.Arif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Rohit Paudel, Binod Bhandari (WK), Karan Kc, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamicchanne, Abinash Bohara, Sushan Bhari, Kushal Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Ishan Pandey.

