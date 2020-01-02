Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Australia vs New Zealand Prediction, New Zealand Tour of Australia 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 3rd Test AUS vs NZ: The New Zealand cricket team are currently touring Australia in November and December 2019 to play three Test matches. The Test series is being played for the Trans-Tasman Trophy and forms part of the inaugural 2019–21 ICC World Test Championship. Australia have already pocketed the series by winning the opening two matches in Adelaide and Melbourne. New Zealand are scheduled to return to Australia in March 2020 to play three One Day International (ODI) matches for the Chappell–Hadlee Trophy.

TOSS – The toss between Australia vs New Zealand will take place at 4:30 AM (IST).

Time: 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

AUS vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Steve Smith (captain), Ross Taylor (vice-captain), Tim Paine, BJ Watling, David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Nathan Lyon

AUS vs NZ Squads

Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (wk/captain), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Michael Neser

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, William Somerville, Jeet Raval, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Glenn Phillips

