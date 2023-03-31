Home

Dream11 Top Picks: Make Ravindra Jadeja Captain, Shubman Gill Vice-Captain in Your Fantasy Team

Gujarat vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 1: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today Match Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST March 31, Friday

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023, Match 1 at Ahmedabad

Dream11 Top Picks: Make Ravindra Jadeja Captain, Shubman Gill Vice-Captain in Your Fantasy Team – Best Suggestions:

Ravindra Jadeja as Captain: The star CSK allrounder is a 3D player which means he can contribute with all three disciplines and that makes him special. Even if he fails with the ball, he could make up for it with the bat and vice-versa. Picking Jadeja as the captain is a wise choice.

Shubman Gill as vice-captain: One can pick young Gill as the vice-captain because he opens which gives him maximum deliveries to score. Also, Gill has been astoundingly consistent recently and that makes him a hot fantasy pick.

GT vs CSK Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing 11: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana

GT vs CSK Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

Gujarat Full Squad: Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal, Abhinav Manohar

