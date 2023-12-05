Home

Drew McIntyre Fires Cryptic Shot At CM Punk In Latest Episode Of Monday Night Raw

Drew McIntyre's reign of terror continue in the latest episode of Monday Night Raw.

Drew McIntyre (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The return of CM Punk to WWE after almost a decade has been the biggest talk of the town. Where wrestling fans are thrilled and excited about the return of the Best in the World, few superstars like Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre have been quite unimpressed with the comeback. The latest episode of Monday Night Raw was live from MVP Arena in Albany, New York. McIntyre kicked off the show and fired a cryptic shot at Punk.

The whole MVP arena was doing the CM Punk chants when McIntyre without dropping any name said “Apparently you can get fired, released, leave, do what you want for a bunch of time, come back to the company, and you’re instantly forgiven these days”

There were rumours that McIntyre immediately left the arena following Punk’s return at WWE Survivor Series War Game 2023. Meanwhile, a video of furious Seth Rollins reacting to Punk’s comeback made a lot of buzz across the social space.

CM Punk was not among the superstars present in December 4 2023 episode of Raw but is set to make his return to SmackDown this week and to Raw next week. As for McIntyre, he is likely to continue his feud with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Main Event Jey Uso.

McIntyre vs Sami Zayn kicked off Monday Night Raw. Drew came out victorious in the match but he didn’t stop there and attacked an already injured Sami Zayn backstage. Then in the Main Event, Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Title against Jey Uso.

After the match, McIntyre ambushed Jey Uso. Seth tried to come for rescue but McInture put him down too. Then Drew put Jey through the announcer’s table to close the show.

