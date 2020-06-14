Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dragon Oil vs Gara Altyn Dream11 Team Prediction Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match DRG vs GAN at Galkan, Gurlushykchi: In the Turkmenistan Basketball League match, Dragon Oil will take on Balkan Gara Altyn as they look to wrap up their regular-season assignments at Turkmenistan on Sunday (June 14). The Turkmenistan Basketball League match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Dragon Oil will have a lot to ponder upon after a dismal show in the last game against the same opponent, as they went down 81-68. Being the fifth-best team in the league, and the 5th best offensive team, a lot was expected from them going forward.

Gara Altyn, on the other hand, will look at their performance in the last game as some sort of marker to follow in the remainder of the season. They had an almost perfect game and considering the playoffs are just around the corner.

My Dream11 Team

PG: S Satlykov, E Mavyev

SG: E Chagylov, M Arazmammedov

SF: B Bayramaliev

PF: G Morozov (SP), D Zazul

C: A Charyev

DRG vs GAN Starting 5s

Dragon Oil –

PF: Denis Zazul

SF: Nury Agajanov

C: Pavel Averyanov

PG: Eziz Mavyev

SG: Nurislam Makhtumov

Gara Altyn –

PF: Gennady Morozov

SF: Batyr Bayramaliev

C: Shalar Khydyrov

PG: Azat Tachmammedov

SG: Muhammad Arazmammedov

DRG vs GAN Likely Squads

Dragon Oil: Saparmammet Satlykov, Nariman Nariman Sapaev, Tagi Tagiev, Eziz Chagylov, Khan Hangeldyev, Ziyadin Adbullaev, Parahat Saparaliev, Ilyas Nazarov, Kerim Egenmammedov, Eziz Mavyev, Nurislam Makhtumov, Nury Agajanov, Denis Zazul, Pavel Averyanov.

Gara Altyn: Azat Tachmammedov, Islam Taganov, Azim Mollaev, Muhammad Arazmammedov, Didar Toryaev, Shohrat Amanov, Batyr Bayramaliev, Ismail Magtymov, Perhat Amanov, Gennady Morozov, Nikita Prikazov, Nurgeldy Garlyev, Shalar Khydyrov, Arslan Charyev, Maksat Khodzhamberdyev.

