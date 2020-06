Dream11 Team Prediction

DRG vs GYK Turkmenistan Basketball League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Basketball Tips Dragon Oil vs Gurlushikchi on June 6 at 5:30 PM IST Saturday:

Dragon Oil vs Gurlushikchi Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DRG and DYK, Turkmenistan Basketball League, Dragon Oil 11 Team Player List, Gurlushikchi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Basketball Tips Dragon Oil vs Gurlushikchi, Basketball Tips DRG vs GYK, Online Basketball Tips Dragon Oil vs Gurlushikchi 2020

What: Dragon Oil vs Gurlushikchi

When: June 6, 2020

Time: 5:30 PM IST

My Dream11 Team

PG: S Satlykov

SG: K Hangeldyev

SF: M Kazhushny, A Shamuradov, N Agajanov

PF: P Saparaliev

C: P Averyanov, M Begenjov (SP)

Starting Lineups

Dragon Oil: Eziz Mavyev (PG), Khan Hangeldyev (SG), Nury Agajanov (SF), Denis Zazul (PF), Pavel Averyanov (C)

Gurlushikchi: Alexander Pashkov (PG), Sapasi Zairov (SG), Ahmed Shamuradov (SF), Begench Akmammedov (PF), Muhammet Begenjov (C)

SQUADS

Dragon Oil: Eziz Mavyev, Saparmammet Satlykov, Nariman Sapaev, Serdar Durdiyev, Eziz Chagylov, Nurislam Makhtumov, Khan Hangeldyev, Ziyadin Abdullaev, Tagi Tagiev, Nury Agajanov, Ilyas Nazarov, Parahat Saparaliev, Kerim Egenmammedov, Pavel Averyanov

Gurlushikchi: Vladimir Pimenov, Vadim Vorobiev, Alexander Pashkov, Mekan Nuryev, Sapasi Zairov, Mikhail Kazhushny, Ahmed Shamuradov, Roman Seleznev, Begench Akmammedov, Berdy Atakhanov, Muhammet Begenjov

