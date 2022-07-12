London: Barmy Army is just not ready to believe that Virat Kohli has picked up an injury and hence he is out of the first ODI versus England at Oval on Tuesday. Once captain Rohit Sharma confirmed Kohli’s absence due to a niggle, Barmy Army poked fun at the ex-India captain by showing the dictionary for the word ‘dropped’. Barmy Army has tactfully morphed the English dictionary to their advantage here. Surely, Barmy Army is obsessed with Kohli and there is no two ways about it.Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah's Opening Spell Rattles England and Twitter Cannot Keep Calm, See Tweets

Here is how fans reacted to the tweet:

This is disrespectful u guys are crossing limits… — saqib🇮🇳 (@iamsaquibafzal) July 12, 2022

Yeah but Indians will tell you Kholi is the best player in the world when he’s not even in the top 50. No England fan will say that about Jason Roy. — HantsRP (@Richard27700612) July 12, 2022

India won the toss and opted to field. The Rohit-led side have got off to a dream start. At the time of filing the copy, England were reeling at 34 for five in 10 overs. Jasprit Bumrah has been the star of the show for India thus far, he has already picked up four wickets.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna