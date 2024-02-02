Dropped or Rested? Rohit Sharma REVEALS Why Mohammed Siraj is Not Playing 2nd Test vs England at Vizag

Home

Siraj has not missed a single game since Asia Cup except the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

New Delhi: India have announced their playing XI for the second Test match which will be played at Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Mohammed Siraj who featured in the first match is not playing the second game and India have added Mukesh Kumar in place of Siraj.

India captain Rohit Sharma revealed why Siraj is not the part of playing XI in the second Test match at Vizag the bowler is not dropped he is released from the squad citing the duration of the series.

“The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played in recent times. He will be available for selection for the third Test in Rajkot. Avesh Khan has re-joined the team for the 2nd Test,” BCCI said in an official statement.

Siraj has not missed a single game since the Asia Cup in August/September last year. Since Asia Cup the speedster played in all matches of the 2023 ODI World Cup and was also a part of the white and red-ball squads during the tour of South Africa. However, Siraj has missed recently concluded three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

Rajat Patidar received his maiden Test cap by former pacer Zaheer Khan in Visakhapatnam.

Heading into the second match, India lack experience in the spin department and also the hosts will be missing a mature batting line-up. Virat Kohli will miss the game due to personal reasons while KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the second Test due to injuries.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir and James Anderson.

