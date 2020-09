Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dinamo Sassari vs Basket Brindisi Dream11 Team Prediction Italian Basketball Cup 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Starting 5s For Today's Match DSA vs BRI at Brindisi, PalaPentassuglia: In another exciting Italian Basketball Cup 2020 match on Thursday evening, Dinamo Sassari will take on Basket Brindisi in Basketball Cup at the Brindisi, PalaPentassuglia on September 10. Here's our DSA vs BRI Dream11 prediction, DSA vs BRI Dream11 Starting 5s. After losing the first match of the tournament against AX Olimpia Milano, Dinamo Sassari will look to return to winning ways. AX Olimpia Milano won the first match and secured 0.1 as a winning percentage and positioned it in the first place of the tournament table. Meanwhile, Basket Brindisi scored points average in the last matches is eighty-three. Sassari game points average in the last ten matches is one hundred seventy-three.

Time: The Italian Basketball Cup match between Dinamo Sassari vs Basket Brindisi will kick-off at 8.30 PM IST – September 10 in India.

Venue: Brindisi, PalaPentassuglia.

My Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Marco Spissu

Shooting Guard: Alessandro Guido (PP)

Shooting Forward: James Bell

Power Forward: Justin Tillman, Derek Willis (SP)

Center: Miro Bilan, Ousman Krubally, Nick Perkins

DSA vs BRI Starting 5s

Dinamo Sassari: Marco Spissu (PG), Vasilije Pusica (SG), Jason Burnell (SF), Eimantas Bendzius (PF), Miro Bilan (C).

Basket Brindisi: Alessandro Zanelli (PG), D’Angelo Harrison (SG), James Bell (SF), Derek Willis (PF), Riccardo Cattapan (C).

DSA vs BRI Squads

Dinamo Sassari (DSA): Marco Spissu, Stefano Gentile, Marco Antonio Re, Vasilije Pusica, Filip Kruslin, Jason Burnell, Luca Gandini, Giacomo Devecchi, Justin Tillman, Eimantas Bendzius, Lorenzo Bucarelli, Miro Bilan, Kasper Treier.

Basket Brindisi (BRI): Darius Thompson, Alessandro Zanelli, D’Angelo Harrison, Alessandro Guido, Riccardo Visconti, Mattia Udom, James Bell, Derek Willis, Raphael Gaspardo, Nick Perkins, Ousman Krubally, Riccardo Cattapan.

