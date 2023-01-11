Home

DSG vs JSK Dream11 Team Prediction, SA T20 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Super Giants & Super Kings ,Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Kingsmead, Durban 09:00 PM IST January 11, Wednesday

TOSS – The SA T20 match toss between Super Giants & Super Kings will take place at 8:30 PM IST.

Time – January 11, Wednesday, 09:00 PM IST.

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

DSG vs JSK My Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Q de Kock

Batsmen: Faf Du Plessis, R Hendricks, H Klaasen, J Malan

All-Rounder: Jason Holder, D Pretorius

Bowler: K Maharaj, R Topley, A Joseph, M Theekshana

DSG vs JSK Probable Playing XIs

Durban Super Giants(DSG): Q de Kock, H Klaasen, K Mayers, J Charles, C Jonker, M Breetzke, J Holder, K Paul, K Maharaj, R Topley, S Harmer

Joburg Super Kings (JSK): F du Plessis, D Ferreira, R Hendricks, J Malan, L du Plooy, R Shepherd, L Gregory, A Joseph, M Theekshana, G Garton, L Williams

