DSG vs JSK Dream11 Team Prediction, SA T20 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Super Giants & Super Kings ,Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Kingsmead, Durban 09:00 PM IST January 11, Wednesday
TOSS – The SA T20 match toss between Super Giants & Super Kings will take place at 8:30 PM IST.
Time – January 11, Wednesday, 09:00 PM IST.
Venue: Kingsmead, Durban
DSG vs JSK My Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicket-Keeper: Q de Kock
Batsmen: Faf Du Plessis, R Hendricks, H Klaasen, J Malan
All-Rounder: Jason Holder, D Pretorius
Bowler: K Maharaj, R Topley, A Joseph, M Theekshana
DSG vs JSK Probable Playing XIs
Durban Super Giants(DSG): Q de Kock, H Klaasen, K Mayers, J Charles, C Jonker, M Breetzke, J Holder, K Paul, K Maharaj, R Topley, S Harmer
Joburg Super Kings (JSK): F du Plessis, D Ferreira, R Hendricks, J Malan, L du Plooy, R Shepherd, L Gregory, A Joseph, M Theekshana, G Garton, L Williams
