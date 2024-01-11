Home

DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 2: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town, 9:00 PM IST: Keshav Maharaj-led Durban Super Giants is set to take on Kieron Pollard’s MI Cape Town in match 2 of the latest edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the Kingsmead Ground in Durban, on January 11. The first match of the league between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings got washed out without a single ball being bowled. There is not much of a rain threat in this match but it will be staying cloudy.

DSG vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, Tom Banton

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Kieron Pollard

All-rounders: Dwayne Pretorius, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, George Linde

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada

DSG vs MICT Possible Playing XIs

Durban Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), JJ Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley, Junior Dala

MI Cape Town: Tom Banton(WK), Rassie van der-Dussen, Grant Roelofsen, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Kieron Pollard (C), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Olly Stone, Nuwan Thushara

SQUADS

Durban Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, JJ Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nicholas Pooran, Jason Smith, Keemo Paul, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj(c), Reece Topley, Junior Dala, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Abbott, Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen(w), Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard(c), Sam Curran, George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Duan Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara, Olly Stone, Beuran Hendricks, Tom Banton, Ryan Rickelton, Delano Potgieter, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden, Connor Esterhuizen

