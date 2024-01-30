Home

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, DSG vs PC, Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals

DSG vs PC Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 24: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals, 9:00 PM IST: Keshav Maharaj-led Durban Super Giants are set to take on Wayne Parnell’s Pretoria Capitals in match 24 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the Kingsmead ground in Durban, on January 30. DSG are currently at the top of the points table and on the other hand, PC are at the second last position on the standings.

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, DSG vs PC, Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals

DSG vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Phil Salt

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, M Breetzke

All-rounders: J Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Will Jacks

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad

DSG vs PC Possible Playing 11

Durban Super Giants: Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, JJ Smuts, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Marcus Stoinis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj (c), Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Shane Dadswell, Corbin Bosch, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon

Squads

Durban Super Giants: Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock(w), JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj(c), Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Dwaine Pretorius, Prenelan Subrayen, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kyle Mayers, Jason Smith, Junior Dala, Richard Gleeson, Keemo Paul, Bryce Parsons

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Shane Dadswell, Corbin Bosch, Wayne Parnell(c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, James Neesham, Paul Stirling, Theunis de Bruyn, Hardus Viljoen, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Matthew Boast, Steve Stolk

