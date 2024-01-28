Home

DSG vs PR Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 22: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals, 7:00 PM IST

DSG vs PR Dream11 Prediction, SA20 2024, Match 22: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals, 7:00 PM IST: Keshav Maharaj-led Durban Super Giants are set to take on David Miller’s Paarl Royals in match 22 of the ongoing edition of the SA20 League 2024 at the Kingsmead Ground in Durban, on January 28. Both teams are on top of the points table and would try to secure the top spot.

DSG vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Jason Roy, M Breetzke

All-rounders: J Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Andile Phehlukwayo, W Lubbe

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Lungi Ngidi

DSG vs PR Possible Playing 11

Durban Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Quinton de Kock (wk), J Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen, Marcus Stoinis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj (c), Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Andile Phehlukwayo, Fabian Allen, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy

Squads

Durban Super Giants: Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, JJ Smuts, Quinton de Kock(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Marcus Stoinis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj(c), Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Dwaine Pretorius, Prenelan Subrayen, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kyle Mayers, Jason Smith, Junior Dala, Richard Gleeson, Keemo Paul, Bryce Parsons

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller(c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Andile Phehlukwayo, Fabian Allen, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, Keith Dudgeon, John Turner, Evan Jones, Nqaba Peter, Codi Yusuf

