Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground

DSS vs DB My Dream11 Team

Venkatesh Reddy, Nilay Patel, Chaitanya Puttaparthi, Oascoroni Ahamed, Anil Majari, Shrikanth Thorlikonda, Kashif Shahab (c), Venkat Ganesan, Chandramohan Sivala, Veeru Kolla (vc), Neeraj Sharma

Probable Playing XIs

DJK SG Solingen

Nitin Parsi, Venkatesh Reddy (c), Shrikanth Thorlikonda, Chandramohan Sivala, Subbu Varanasi, Veeru Kolla, Chaitanya Puttaparthi, Shiva Goud- Anthati, Sisindri Dasari, Vinay Gari, Anil Majari

Dusseldorf Blackcaps

Rahul Srinivas (wk), Muhammad Raheel, Udit Saxena, Kashif Shahab, Jatin Masiwal, Nilay Patel, Venkat Ganesan (c), Adithya Rao, Oascoroni Ahamed, Neeraj Sharma, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai

SQUADS

DJK SG Solingen: Venkatesh Reddy, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Chandramohan Sivala, Subbu Varanasi, Ramsai Vishnubhotla, Veeru Kolla, Shiva Goud Anthati, Sisindri Dasari, Vinay Gari (wk), Anil Majari, Raviteja Jembugumpula, Kasibatla Sai, Nitin Parsi, Murali Prasad

