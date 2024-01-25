Home

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 8: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, 8:00 PM IST: David Warner-led Dubai Capitals is set to take on Sunil Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in match 8 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on January 25. Both teams have only one win in the tournament and would like add more victories to their tally.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: A Gous, R Gurbaz

Batters: David Warner, Laurie Evans, J Fraser McGurk

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Sikandar Raza, David Willey

Bowler: Josh Little

DUB vs ABD Possible Playing XIs

Dubai Capitals: David Warner (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Billings, Rovman Powell, Sikandar Raza, Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Rahul Chopra, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alishan Sharafu, Andries Gous (wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Imad Wasim, Andre Russell, David Willey, Sunil Narine (c), Joshua Little, Matiullah Khan

Squads

Dubai Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), David Warner(c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Rahul Chopra, Roelof van der Merwe, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Kane Richardson, Max Holden, Paul van Meekeren, Vriitya Aravind, Haider Ali, Ben Duckett

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alishan Sharafu, Andries Gous(w), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Imad Wasim, Andre Russell, David Willey, Sunil Narine(c), Joshua Little, Ali Khan, Matiullah Khan, Ravi Bopara, Marchant de Lange, Joe Clarke, Charith Asalanka, Jake Lintott, Adhitya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Sabir Ali Rao, Brandon McMullen, Sagar Kalyan

