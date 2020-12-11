DUB vs ABD Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20

Dubai vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s DUB vs ABD at ICC Academy, Dubai: In another thrilling encounter of the Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Dubai will take on Abu Dhabi at the ICC Academy, Dubai on fantastic Friday. The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 DUB vs ABD match will start at 2:30 PM IST – December 11. Emirates Cricket Board announced a new league in Dubai – the Emirates D20. Six teams will battle it out in the 18-day long tournament, with each day featuring three games. For both teams, their batting has been the problem. Dubai lost both their Emirates D20 games batting first, putting up underwhelming totals of 119 and 128 against Fujairah and ECB Blues respectively. On the other hand, Abu Dhabi floundered while chasing in both their Emirates D20 games. Also Read - SCEB vs JFC Dream11 Team Hints, ISL 2020-21 Match 23: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco 7.30 PM IST December 10 Thursday

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Dubai and Abu Dhabi will take place at 2 PM (IST). Also Read - GG vs KT Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Tuskers T20 Match 19 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM IST December 10 Thursday

Time: 2:30 PM IST Also Read - JS vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings T20 Match 18 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium 3:30 PM IST December 10 Thursday

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

DUB vs ABD My Dream11 Team

Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Usman, Punya Mehra, Surjith Manohardas, Aaryan Madani, Shahrukh Sheikh, Midhun Pattlikkadan, Mazhar Bashir, Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif, Matiullah Khan.

Captain: Mazhar Bashir. Vice-captain: Shahrukh Sheikh.

DUB vs ABD Probable Playing XIs

Dubai: Adnaan Khan, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Muhammad Usman, Bilal Cheema (wk), Omer Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia.

​Abu Dhabi: Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Soorya Sathish, Midhun Pattlikkadan (C), Mazhar Bashir, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Sahil Hariani, Navalesh Naidoo, Jishnu Balan, Ben Willgoss (wk), Matiullah Khan.

DUB vs ABD Squads

Dubai: Muhammad Usman, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Omer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Adnaan Khan (WK), Bilal Cheema (WK), Syed Haider (wk), Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia, Tahir Latif..

Abu Dhabi: Aaryan Madani, Osama Hassan Shah, Sahil Hariani, Surjith Manohardas, Mazhar Bashir, Midhun Pattlikkadan (C), Paresh Katkar, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Soorya Sathish, Ben Willgoss (wk), Kai Smith (wk), Jishnu Balan, Karthik Nagendran, Matiullah Khan, Mudassir Hussain, Navalesh Naidoo.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DUB Dream11 Team/ ABD Dream11 Team/ Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction/ Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.