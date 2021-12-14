DUB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10

Dubai vs Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DUB vs ABD at Sharjah Cricket Ground: In match no. 27 of Fancode Emirates D10 tournament, Abu Dhabi will take on Dubai at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The Emirates D10 DUB vs ABD match will start at 3:30 PM IST – December 14. Dubai got their winning momentum back, as they beat Emirates Blues and Ajman by 29 and 36 runs in their last two matches respectively. They are currently occupying the 3rd spot with 4 wins from eight matches. On the other hand, Abu Dhabi have won only 2 out of the eight matches played so far. They lost their previous encounter against Fujairah, as they failed to defend a total of 113 runs. Currently, Abu Dhabi has been rooted on the bottom of the points table with 4 points. Here is the Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DUB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, DUB vs ABD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, DUB vs ABD Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Dubai vs Abu Dhabi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D10.

TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Dubai and Abu Dhabi will take place at 3 PM IST – December 14.

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Live Streaming: FanCode Network.

DUB vs ABD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Furqan Khalil

Batsmen – Ali Abid, Jamshaid Zafar, Salman Khan-IV

All-rounders – Farooq Muhammad (C), Attah Urrahim, Ameer Hamza

Bowlers – Ghulam Murtaza (VC), Abdul Malik, Harshit Seth, Muhammad Zubair Khan

DUB vs ABD Probable Playing XIs

Dubai: Ameer Hamza (Captain), Harshit Seth, Abdul Malik, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Furqan Khalil (wk), Farooq Mohammad, Salman Khan, Muhammed Ismail, Ammar Badami, Ankur Sangwan, Ehtesham Siddiq.

Abu Dhabi: Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Ali Abid (Captain), Jamshaid Zafar, Faisal Shah, Salik Shah, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Attah Urrahim, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Sahil Sunil Hariani.

