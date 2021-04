DUB vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction

Dubai vs Ajman Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament 2021 Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's DUB vs AJM at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. After the success of D20, the UAE Cricket Board introduces the D10 league to promote cricket.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah

DUB vs AJM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Abdul Shakoor

Batters – Danish Qureshi, Asif Khan, Fahad Nawaz (c)

All-Rounders – Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Ali Anwar, Muhammad Hassan (vc)

Bowlers – Sheraz Ahmad, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Farooq

DUB vs AJM Probable Playing XI

Dubai: Kai Smith, Rudra Mahadev, Fahad Nawaz, Ronak Panoly, Bilal Cheema (wk), Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Ali Anwar, Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Jash Giyanani, Muhammad Hassan

Ajman: Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Shahan Akram, Bahzad Naquib, Amjad Khan, Ameer Hamza, Nasir Aziz (c), Hassan Khalid, Danish Qureshi, Sheraz Ahmad, Hamad Arshad

Dubai vs Ajman Full Squads

Dubai: Fahad Nawaz, Wajid Khan, Shahrukh Sheikh (c), Ronak Panoly, Ali Anwar, Muhammad Hassan, Adhitya Shetty, Kai Smith, Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ehtesham Siddiq, Jash Giyanani, Rudra Mahadev, Punya Mehra, Vinayak Vijayan, Omer Farooq, Bilal Cheema.

Ajman: Nasir Aziz, Syed Haider, Bahzad Naquib, Zubair Zuhaib, Amjad Khan, Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Lovepreet Singh, Sultan Ahmed, Sheraz Ahmad, Danish Qureshi, Hassan Khalid, Sandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Dawood Ejaz.

