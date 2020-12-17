DUB vs AJM Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20

Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DUB vs AJM at ICC Academy, Dubai: In another exciting encounter of the Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Ajman Alubond will take on Dubai Pulse Secure at the ICC Academy, Dubai on super Thursday. The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 DUB vs AJM match will start at 6:30 PM IST – December 17. Six teams will battle it out in the 18-day long tournament, with each day featuring three games. This will be the second game of the day in the Emirates D20 tournament where Dubai is taking on the Ajman. Both the teams will be facing each other for the second time in this competition. Dubai beat Ajman in the first encounter as they successfully defended the total of 148 runs. Ajman have won only one game in this tournament and are currently placed at the 5th spot on the points table. Dubai, on the other hand, have won 2 out of their six games they played and will look forward to defeating their opposition as it will increase the chances for getting qualified for the playoffs.

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Ajman and Dubai Pulse Secure will take place at 6 PM (IST) – December 17.

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

DUB vs AJM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Abdul Shakoor, Adnaan Khan, Syed Muhammad Haider

Batsmen – Punya Mehra, Asif Khan (C), Amjad Gul

All-rounders – Rameez Shahzad, Shahrukh Sheikh (VC)

Bowlers – Sheraz Piya, Tahir Latif, Sharif Asadullah

DUB vs AJM Probable Playing XIs

Dubai Pulse Secure: Adnaan Khan (wk), Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Shiekh (C), Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq, Tahir Latif, Bilal Cheema, Rudra Mahadev, Syed Muhammad Haider.

Ajman: Sharif Asadullah (C), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sheraz Piya, Waqas Ali, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Gul, Zubair Zuhaib, Asif Khan, Ali Khan, Nasir Aziz, Rishab Mukherjee.

DUB vs AJM Squads

Ajman Alubond: Abdul Shakoor (WK), Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Ali Khan, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar (WK), Asif Khan, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, Nasir Aziz, Rameez Shahzad, Rishab Mukherjee, Shareef Asadullah (C), Sheraj Piya, Sultan Ahmad, Waqas Ali and Zuhaib Zubair.

Dubai Pulse Secure: Adnaan Khan (WK), Ali Naseer, Bilal Cheema (WK), Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Usman, Nilansh Keswani, Omer Farooq, Punya Mehra, Rahul Bhatia, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Madhav, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Syed Muhammad Haider (WK) and Tahir Latif.

