DUB vs ECB Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20

Dubai vs ECB Blues Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s DUB vs ECB at ICC Academy, Dubai: In the third-place playoff of the Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Dubai will take on ECB Blues at the ICC Academy on terrific Thursday. The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 DUB vs ECB playoff match will start at 2:30 PM IST – December 24. Emirates Cricket Board Blues and Dubai have played some good cricket in the inaugural edition of Emirates D20. Dubai were the underdogs in the semifinal against mighty Fujairah, a team that is yet to lose a game in this competition. Their bowling unit did a commendable job to restrict Fujairah to only 131, but their batting unit failed to chase it down. On the contrary, ECB Blues started as favourites against Sharjah. They batted brilliantly, accumulating 170 runs from their 20 overs. However, their bowling unit crumbled when the stakes were at their highest Also Read - JFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 Match 38: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa ISL Football Match at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco 7.30 PM IST December 23 Wednesday

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Dubai and ECB Blues will take place at 2 PM (IST). Also Read - ECB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips Emirates D20 - T20 Semi-Final 2: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, Toss Timing For Today's ECB Blues vs Sharjah at ICC Academy, Dubai at 9:30 PM IST December 23 Wednesday

Time: 2:30 PM IST Also Read - FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips Emirates D20 - T20 Semi-Final 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, Toss Timing For Today's Fujairah vs Dubai at ICC Academy, Dubai at 5:30 PM IST December 23 Wednesday

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

DUB vs ECB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Vritya Aravind

Batters – Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh, Ali Shan-Sharafu

All-Rounders – Aryan Lakra (C), Omer Farooq, Basil Hameed, Waheed Ahmed (VC)

Bowlers – Karthik Meiyappan, Ali Naseer, Junaid Siddique

DUB vs ECB Probable Playing XIs

Dubai: Adnaan Khan, Muhammad Usman, Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Shiekh, Rahul Bhatia, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq, Tahir Latif.

​ECB Blues: Fahad Nawaz, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Vriitya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Adhitya Shetty, Junaid Siddique, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Waheed Ahmad.

DUB vs ECB Squads

Dubai Pulse Secure: Muhammad Usman, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Omer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Adnaan Khan (wk), Bilal Cheema (wk), Syed Haider (wk), Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia, Tahir Latif.

ECB Blues: Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed (C), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Fahad Nawaz, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Adhitya Shetty, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DUB Dream11 Team/ ECB Dream11 Team/ Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction/ ECB Blues Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.