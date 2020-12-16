Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20

Dubai vs ECB Blues Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DUB vs ECB at ICC Academy, Dubai: In another thrilling encounter of the Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Dubai will take on ECB Blues at the ICC Academy, Dubai on fantastic Wednesday. The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 DUB vs ECB match will start at 6:30 PM IST – December 16. Emirates Cricket Board announced a new league in Dubai – the Emirates D20. Six teams will battle it out in the 18-day long tournament, with each day featuring three games. Emirates Board have been in good form in the Emirates D20 tournament, losing just one game, Dubai have had an up and down campaign in the tournament so far. With four points in five games, Dubai are in fourth spot in the points table. Shahrukh Sheikh-led side lost their first two Emirates D20 games convincingly before winning two on the trot. Dubai will aim for some consistency as they head in to the second half of the Emirates D20 tournament. Meanwhile, Emirates Cricket Board have been in top form in the competition. They have won four of five games and occupy the second position in the points table, with their only loss coming against Fujairah

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Dubai and ECB Blues will take place at 6 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

DUB vs ECB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Vritya Aravind (VC)

Batters – Punya Mehra, Basil Hameed, Ali Shan-Sharafu

All-Rounders – Aryan Lakra (C), Omer Farooq, Muhammad Hassan, Waheed Ahmed

Bowlers – Karthik Meiyappan, Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif

DUB vs ECB Probable Playing XIs

Dubai: Adnaan Khan, Muhammad Usman, Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Shiekh, Saqib Manshad, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq, Tahir Latif.

​ECB Blues: Fahad Nawaz, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Vriitya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Adhitya Shetty, Junaid Siddique, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Waheed Ahmad.

DUB vs ECB Squads

Dubai: Muhammad Usman, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Mahadev, Omer Farooq, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Adnaan Khan (WK), Bilal Cheema (WK), Syed Haider (wk), Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia, Tahir Latif.

ECB Blues: Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed (C), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Fahad Nawaz, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma, Ateeq Ur Rehman (WK), Vriitya Aravind (WK), Adhitya Shetty, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan.

