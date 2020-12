DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Tips And Prediction Emirates D20

Dubai vs Fujairah Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DUB vs FUJ at ICC Academy, Dubai: Top-placed Fujairah will lock horns with Dubai in Match No. 27 of the ongoing Emirate T20 tournament. Fujairah have played eight matches and won all of them to collect 16 points while Dubai have won four and lost as many to be placed third. Dubai vs Fujairah Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DUB vs FUJ, Emirates D20 – T20, Fujairah Dream11 Team Player List, Dubai Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Tips Dubai vs Fujairah T20 match, Online Cricket Tips DUB vs FUJ T20 match, Online Tips Dubai vs Fujairah Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D20 – T20

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Dubai and Fujairah will take place at 10 PM IST – December 21.

Time: 10:30 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

DUB vs FUJ My Dream11 Team

Rohan Mustafa (captain), Usman Khan (vice-captain), Adnaan Khan, Syed Muhammad Haider Shah, Waseem Muhammad, Muhammed Naeem, Shahrukh Sheikh, Muhammad Hassan, Sabir Rao, Ali Naseer, Tahir Latif

DUB vs FUJ Probable Playing XIs

Dubai: Adnaan Khan, Syed Muhammad Haider, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh, Muhammad Hassan, Tahir Latif, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Usman, Rudra Mahadev, Omer Farooq, Rahul Bhatia,

Fujairah: Sandeep Singh, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Sabir Rao, Maroof Merchant, Hassan Khalid, Laqman Hazrat, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Naeem

DUB vs FUJ Full Squads

Dubai: Syed Muhammad Haider Shah, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Hassan, Saqib Manshad, Rudra Madhav, Rahul Bhatia, Punya Mehra, Adnaan Khan, Omer Farooq, Muhammad Usman, Bilal Cheema, Tahir Latif, Shahrukh Sheikh, Ronak Panoly, Nilansh Keswani

Fujairah: Ahmed Raza, Akif Raja, Sabir Rao, Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Umar Arshad, Maroof Merchant, Luqman Hazrat, Aayan Khan, Lovepreet Singh, Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Hassan Khalid

