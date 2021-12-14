DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10

Dubai vs Fujairah Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DUB vs FUJ at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In another exciting contest of Fancode Emirates D10 tournament, Dubai will take on Fujairah in match no. 29 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The Emirates D10 DUB vs FUJ match will start at 8:30 PM IST – December 14. With 4 wins and 4 losses, Dubai are at the 3rd spot in the Emirates D10 standings with 8 points. Fujairah, on the other hand, have continued to dominate the proceedings in the tournament. They have won 9 straight matches on the trot and ruling the points table with 18 points under their belt. Here is the Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, DUB vs FUJ Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, DUB vs FUJ Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Dubai vs Fujairah, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D10.

TOSS: The Emirates D10 Match 29 toss between Dubai and Fujairah will take place at 8 PM IST – December 14.

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Live Streaming: Fancode Network.

DUB vs FUJ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Hamdan Tahir

Batters – Usman Khan (VC), Ali Khan II, Asif Khan

All-rounders – Waseem Muhammad (C), Farooq Muhammad, Ameer Hamza

Bowlers – Mujahid Amin, Raja Khan, Abdul Malik, Harshit Seth

DUB vs FUJ Probable Playing XIs

Dubai: Ameer Hamza (Captain), Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Ammar Badami, Furqan Khalil (wk), Farooq Mohammad, Abdul Malik, Harshit Seth, Salman Khan, Muhammad Ismail, Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Ehtesham Siddiq.

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad (Captain), Hamdan Tahir, Asif Khan, Usman Khan, Ali Khan, Omer Farooq, Jiju Janardhanan, Mujahid Amin, Raja Akifullah Khan, Fayaz Dongaroan, Nelson Pinto.

