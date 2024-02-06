Home

Sports

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 24: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants 8:00 PM IST

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 24: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants 8:00 PM IST

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, DUB vs GUL, Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Dubai Capitals Dream11, Gulf Giants Dream11, DUB vs GUL, DUB vs GUL Dream11, DUB vs GUL Dream11 team, DUB vs GUL Dream11, DUB vs GUL Dream11 Team, Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Fantasy team.

DUB vs GUL Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 24: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants 8:00 PM IST: David Warner-led Dubai Capitals are set to take on James Vince’s Gulf Giants in match 24 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on February 6. Both teams got 6 points and winning this match will put them on the third spot in the points table.

Trending Now

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, DUB vs GUL, Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Dubai Capitals Dream11, Gulf Giants Dream11, DUB vs GUL, DUB vs GUL Dream11, DUB vs GUL Dream11 team, DUB vs GUL Dream11, DUB vs GUL Dream11 Team, Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Fantasy team.

You may like to read

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sam Billings, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Chris Lynn, James Vince

All-rounders: Reolef van der Merwe, Sikandar Raza, Jason Holder, Jamie Overton, Gerhard Erasmus

Bowlers: Dusmantha Chameera, Chris Jordan

DUB vs GUL Possible Playing XIs

Dubai Capitals: David Warner (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Rahul Chopra, Jason Holder, Akif Raja, Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Kuggeleijn, Dushmantha Chameera

Gulf Giants: Jamie Smith (wk), James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Dominic Drakes, Zuhaib Zubair

Squads

Dubai Capitals: David Warner(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Rahul Chopra, Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Kuggeleijn, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Kane Richardson, Vriitya Aravind, Max Holden, Paul van Meekeren, Abdul Ghaffar, Haider Ali

Gulf Giants: James Vince(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Lynn, Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Dominic Drakes, Zuhaib Zubair, Blessing Muzarabani, Carlos Brathwaite, Saurabh Netravalkar, Richard Gleeson, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sanchit Sharma, Usman Khan, Rehan Ahmed

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.