DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Qualifier 2: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants 8:00 PM IST

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Qualifier 2: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants 8:00 PM IST: David Warner-led Dubai Capitals are set to take on James Vince’s Gulf Giants in the Qualifier 2 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on February 15. The winner of this match will face MI Emirates in the final of the tournament.

DUB vs GUL Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Chris Lynn, James Vince, David Warner

All-rounders: Reolef van der Merwe, Sikandar Raza, Jason Holder, Jamie Overton, Gerhard Erasmus

Bowlers: Dusmantha Chameera, Chris Jordan

DUB vs GUL Possible Playing XIs

Dubai Capitals: David Warner (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Rahul Chopra, Jason Holder, Akif Raja, Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Kuggeleijn, Dushmantha Chameera

Gulf Giants: Jamie Smith (wk), James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Dominic Drakes, Zuhaib Zubair

Squads

Dubai Capitals: Tom Banton, Max Holden, Leus du Plooy, Tom Abell, Sam Billings(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Akif Raja, Olly Stone, Scott Kuggeleijn, Haider Ali, Zahir Khan, Abdul Ghaffar, Rahul Chopra, Vriitya Aravind, Ben Dunk, Roelof van der Merwe, Kane Richardson, Paul van Meekeren, George Munsey, Richard Ngarava, Rovman Powell

Gulf Giants: James Vince(c), Jordan Cox, Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Jamie Smith(w), Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Dominic Drakes, Chris Jordan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zuhaib Zubair, Blessing Muzarabani, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saurabh Netravalkar, Sanchit Sharma, Usman Khan

