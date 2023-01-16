Home

Sports

DUB vs GUL, ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 5: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants T20 at Dubai 7.30 PM IST Jan 16, Mon

DUB vs GUL, ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 5: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants T20 at Dubai 7.30 PM IST Jan 16, Mon

Here is the International League T20 - T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and DUB vs GUL Dream11 Team Prediction, DUB vs GUL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, DUB vs GUL Probable XIs BPL - T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips - T20.

DUB vs GUL, ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

DUB vs GUL, UAE T20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 5: Here is the Bangladesh Premier League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and DUB vs GUL Dream11 Team Prediction, DUB vs GUL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, DUB vs GUL Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20. DUB vs GUL, UAE T20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 5: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants T20 at Dubai 7.30 PM IST Jan 16, Mon.

TOSS: The UAE – T20 match toss between Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, will take place at 7 PM IST – on January 16

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai Stadium, Dubai

DUB vs GUL, UAE T20 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa(vc)

Batters: Robin Uthappa, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: David Wiese, Sikandar Raza(c)

Bowlers: Isuru Udana, Chris Jordan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Sanchit Sharma.

DUB vs GUL Probable Playing XIs

Dubai Capitals: Rovman Powell(C), YK Pathan, B Rajapaksa, RV Uthappa, JE Root, RS Bopara, Sikandar Raza, I Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Laqman Hazrat, Akif Raja

Gulf Giants: Shimron Hetmyer, JM Vince(C), Ollie Pope, Gerhard Erasmus, D Wiese, LA Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Sanchit Sharma, CJ Jordan, RJ Gleeson, Aayan Afzal Khan.