DUB vs GUL, ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

DUB vs GUL, ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 5: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants T20 at Dubai 7.30 PM IST Jan 16, Mon
Here is the International League T20 - T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and DUB vs GUL Dream11 Team Prediction, DUB vs GUL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, DUB vs GUL Probable XIs BPL - T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips - T20.
DUB vs GUL, UAE T20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 5: Here is the Bangladesh Premier League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and DUB vs GUL Dream11 Team Prediction, DUB vs GUL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, DUB vs GUL Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20. DUB vs GUL, UAE T20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 5: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants T20 at Dubai 7.30 PM IST Jan 16, Mon.
TOSS: The UAE – T20 match toss between Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, will take place at 7 PM IST – on January 16
Time: 7.30 PM IST.
Venue: Dubai Stadium, Dubai
DUB vs GUL, UAE T20 Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa(vc)
Batters: Robin Uthappa, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell
All-rounders: David Wiese, Sikandar Raza(c)
Bowlers: Isuru Udana, Chris Jordan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Sanchit Sharma.
DUB vs GUL Probable Playing XIs
Dubai Capitals: Rovman Powell(C), YK Pathan, B Rajapaksa, RV Uthappa, JE Root, RS Bopara, Sikandar Raza, I Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Laqman Hazrat, Akif Raja
Gulf Giants: Shimron Hetmyer, JM Vince(C), Ollie Pope, Gerhard Erasmus, D Wiese, LA Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Sanchit Sharma, CJ Jordan, RJ Gleeson, Aayan Afzal Khan.
