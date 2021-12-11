DUB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10

Dubai vs Sharjah Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s DUB vs SHA at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In the second match of the day in Fancode Emirates D10 tournament, Sharjah will take on Dubai at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The Emirates D10 DUB vs SHA match will start at 6 PM IST – December 11. Dubai suffered a 65-run defeat against Fujairah in their last match in the Emirates D10 tournament. They have won two out of their five Emirates D10 matches and are currently fourth in the points table. Sharjah, on the other hand, have won three out of their five matches and are second in the standings. They registered a three-wicket victory over Ajman in their last Emirates D10 outing. Here is the Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DUB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, DUB vs SHA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, DUB vs SHA Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Dubai vs Sharjah, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D10.Also Read - ABD vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Emirates D10 Match 10: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Abu Dhabi vs Dubai, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Sharjah Cricket Ground at 11.00 PM IST December 9 Thursday

TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Sharjah and Dubai will take place at 5:30 PM IST – December 11. Also Read - EMB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Emirates D10 Match 9: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's- Emirates Blues vs Sharjah, Team News For T10 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 8:30 PM IST December 9 Thursday

Time: 6 PM IST. Also Read - MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Predicted Playing 11s, Top Picks- Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Team News For Today's Match 23 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 9 Thursday

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Live Streaming: Fancode Network.

DUB vs SHA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Khalid Shah (VC)

Batsmen – Ansar Khan, Renjith Mani, Syed Haider Shah

All-rounders – Farooq Mohammad (Captain), Umair Ali, Ameer Hamza, Abdul Afridi

Bowlers – Ali Anwaar, Hazrat Bilal, Harshit Seth

DUB vs SHA Probable Playing XIs

Dubai: Bilal Cheema (C), Ameer Hamza, Furqan Khalil (WK), Harshit Seth, Syed Haider, Abdul Malik, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Salman Khan, Taimoor Ali, Muhammed Ismail, Muhammad Farooq.

Sharjah: Fayyaz Ahmad (Captain), Umair Ali, Khalid Shah (WK), Syam Ramesh, Hassan Khan, Laxman Manjrekar, Ansar Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Renjith Mani, Ali Anwaar, Kashif Daud.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SHA Dream11 Team/ DUB Dream11 Team/ Sharjah Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Fancode Emirates D10/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.