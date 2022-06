DUB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Emirates D20 2022 Fantasy Hints

TOSS – The Emirates D20 2022 Series toss between Dubai and Sharjah will take place at 6 PM IST & 4.30 PM Local Time

Time – June 22, 6.30 PM IST & 5 PM Local Time



Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

DUB vs SHA My Dream 11 Team

Shrey Sethi, Amjad Gul, Basil Hameed, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Khan, CP Rizwan, Ali Naseer, Farooq Momand, Muhammad Zahid, Zahoor Khan, Shamim Ali

Captain: Aayan Khan Vice Captain: Farooq Momand

DUB vs SHA Probable Playing XI

Dubai: Ronak Panoly (c), Rameez Shahzad, Ali Naseer, Harsh Bobade, Punya Mehra, Shamim Ali, Shaurya Singh, Himanshu Seth, Shrey Sethi (wk), Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Farooq

Sharjah: Fayyaz Ahmad(c), Khalid Shah, Amjad Gul, Aayan Khan, Basil Hameed, Zahoor Khan, Abdul Shakoor(wk), Hassan Eisakhel, CP Rizwan, Muhammad Zahid, Sajad Malook