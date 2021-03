DUB vs SHA Dream11 Tips And Predictions FanCode Emirates D10

Dubai vs Sharjah Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DUB vs SHA at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In another exciting encounter of the FanCode Emirates D10, Sharjah will take on Dubai at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on fantastic Wednesday. The FanCode Emirates D10 DUB vs SHA match will start at 11 PM IST – March 31. Both Dubai and Sharjah are coming into this contest after suffering defeats in their previous encounters. Dubai lost a lop-sided match despite batting first against Ajman. On the other hand, Emirates Blues got the better of Sharjah in their last game in the T10 competition.

TOSS: The FanCode Emirates D10 toss between Sharjah and Dubai will take place at 10.30 PM (IST) – March 31.

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

DUB vs SHA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Vriitya Aravind, Bilal Cheema

Batsmen – Fahad Nawaz, Khalid Shah, Shahrukh Sheikh, Fayyaz Ahmad

All-rounders – Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa (C)

Bowlers – Muhammad Farooq, Hafeez Rahman, Nilansh Keswani (VC)

DUB vs SHA Probable Playing XIs

Dubai: Fahad Nawaz, Wajid Khan, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Ali Anwaar, Bilal Cheema, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Ehtesham Siddiq, Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Jash Giyanani.

Sharjah: Khalid Shah, Vriitya Aravind, Renjith Mani, Rohan Mustafa, Fayyaz Ahmed (C), Umair Ali, Sayed Badiuzzama, Kashif Daud, Hafeez Rahman, Junaid Siddique, Yahya Abdul Rehman.

DUB vs SHA Squads

Dubai: Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Omer Farooq, Kai Smith, Bilal Cheema, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nilansh Keswani, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Hassan, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Farooq, Jash Giyanani, Wajid Khan, Ali Anwar, Rudra Mahadev.

Sharjah: Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Khalid Shah, Badiuzzama Sayed.

