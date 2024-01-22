Home

DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 5: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors, 8:00 PM IST

DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 5: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors, 8:00 PM IST: David Warner-led Dubai Capitals are set to take on Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s Sharjah Warriors in match 5 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on January 22. DUB are currently on top of the table and would like to secure the second consecutive win and on the other hand, SJH would like to open their account.

DUB vs SJH Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Johnson Charles, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: David Warner, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Jason Holder, Daniel Sams, Roelof van der Merwe

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana

DUB vs SJH Possible Playing XIs

Dubai Capitals: David Warner (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sam Billings (wk), Rovman Powell, Sikandar Raza, Roelof van der Merwe, Rahul Chopra, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Jason Holdern Paul van Meekeren, Jake Fraser McGurk

Sharjah Warriors: Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Niroshan Dickwella, Basil Hameed, Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory, Chris Woakes, Muhammad Jawadullah, Maheesh Theekshana, Christopher Sole, Qais Ahmad

Squads

Dubai Capitals: David Warner(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Billings, Rovman Powell, Sikandar Raza, Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Rahul Chopra(w), Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Paul van Meekeren, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Mohsin, Max Holden, Vriitya Aravind, Nuwan Thushara

Sharjah Warriors: Martin Guptill, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(c), Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Basil Hameed, Chris Woakes, Christopher Sole, Muhammad Jawadullah, Maheesh Theekshana, Qais Ahmad, Joe Denly, Mark Deyal, Junaid Siddique, James Fuller, Nilansh Keswani, Mark Watt

