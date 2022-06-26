Dublin Weather Forecast For 1st T20I

Ireland hosts India for a two-match T20I series at The Village, Dublin. The first T20I would be played on June 26 (Sunday) at Dublin, but is concerning is the weather. The weather forecast is for rain and that is not good news for fans who would love to see a full game being played.

There is a 98 per cent chance of precipitation which means rain is inevitable. What would be discomforting for the players is the humidity. Even if the game takes place, the humidity would be on the higher side. It would be in the range of 85-90. The temperature would remain around the 13-15-degree Celcius-mark.

Meanwhile, it would be a great opportunity for the Irish team to beat a second-string Indian side. In three T20I games with India, Ireland have lost all.

Also, eyes would be on Hardik Pandya who would be leading the national side for the very first time. He would be high on confidence after leading Gujarat Titans to a victory in their maiden IPL appearance.

Probable Playing XIs:

IND Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson. Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

IRE Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

With it being the year of the T20 World Cup, all T20I games are important not just for India, but all the teams featuring in it.