Dublin Weather Forecast For IRE Vs IND 2nd T20I: Malahide Likely To Have Clear Skies On Sunday

Only 26.5 overs out of possible 40 during the first T20I between Ireland and India in Dublin on Friday.

Rain played spoilsport in Ireland vs India first T20I in Dublin. (Image: BCCI)

Dublin: After a rain-hit first T20I, the second game between Ireland and India is going to be a riveting battle as clear skies are predicted at Malahide on Sunday. Only 26.5 overs out of possible 40 were possible in the first game on Friday.

Unlike Friday, the weather forecast on Sunday at Malahide in Dublin is mostly sunny, with the temperature varying between 16 to 22 degrees Celsius. The precipitation probability is reading between 10 to 20 per cent.

So in all likelihood, a full game is expected o card on Sunday as the Jasprit Bumrah-led India will look to seal the series against a weak Ireland side.

Earlier, India defeated Ireland by two runs via the DLS method in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Friday. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made a splendid comeback as India restricted Ireland to a below-par 139/7.

The visitors were then 47 for two in 6.5 overs, ahead of Ireland by two runs in DLS par score when rain stopped play. Chasing 140, Yashasvi Jaiswal (24; 23b) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (19 not out) put together 46 runs in 6.2 overs.

Gaikwad and Sanju Samson (1) were at the crease when heavens opened up. Leading the side on his comeback after an 11-month layoff, Bumrah claimed 2/24. Fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna (2/32) and spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/23) also bagged two wickets each.

Ireland were 59/6 inside 11 overs before Barry McCarthy propped the total in the death overs with a well-crafted 33-ball 51 not out (4×4, 4×6).

