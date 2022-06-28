Dublin Weather Today, Ind vs Ire

After a win in the first T20I against Ireland, Hardik Pandya and Co would look to keep up the momentum in the final game of the series on Tuesday at Dublin. Unfortunately, the weather is again going to play an important factor in the game. There are predictions of rain and in all probability, it would once again be a stop-start and a truncated game. Surely not the best piece of news for fans who would be hoping for a 40-over game.

The temperature will range between 11 and 19°C. The wind will be flowing from the southwest at 25-33 km/h.

The temperature in Dublin, Ireland on 28th June (Tuesday) will be 11 degrees Celcius at nighttime and 19 degrees Celcius in daytime according to weather.com. There are 77-83 per cent chances of rainfall. India is 4 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Ireland and the match will start at 8:30 pm IST (4 pm in Ireland). There are 98% chances of rainfall in the daytime and 24% at night. Humidity will be 76-81%.

Probable Playing XIs:

IND Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson. Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

IRE Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

With it being the year of the T20 World Cup, all T20I games are important not just for India, but all the teams featuring in it.