LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I

Not much has changed, the prediction of rain remains and the chances of a truncated match as well. Ireland host India on Tuesday for the second and final T20I at Malahide, Dublin. While the first T20I was only a contest of 12 overs, fans would hope that they get a full match today (June 28). Despite it being a 12-over game, a full house at The Village got their money's worth as a lot of big hits entertained them.

The temperature in Dublin, Ireland on 28th June (Tuesday) will be 11 degrees Celcius at nighttime and 19 degrees Celcius in daytime according to weather.com. There are 77-83 per cent chances of rainfall. India is 4 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Ireland and the match will start at 8:30 pm IST (4 pm in Ireland). There are 98% chances of rainfall in the daytime and 24% at night. Humidity will be 76-81%.

Also Read - Sanju Samson is Extremely Popular in Malahide, Dublin; Viral Video During Ind-Ire T20I is Proof | WATCH

Live Updates

  • 11:59 AM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: India could make a forced change. Ruturaj Gaikwad may sit out after a niggle in his calf, Sanju Samson may replace him in the second T20I.

  • 11:47 AM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: The latest is that there are strong winds blowing over the city. Hopefully, this clears the skies. Fingers-crossed for this one.

  • 11:44 AM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: All eyes on the skies, the forecast is not good. This is bound to happen in this part of the world. Fans have witnessed such such many times in the past.

  • 11:17 AM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: Like in the opening T20I, even today, a full house is expected at the Malahide. The other day it seemed like a party or a festival was taking place. Hoping for the same today.

  • 11:08 AM IST

  • 10:59 AM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: With it being overcast and cloudy, the ball will move off the surface and then the pacers could reap the rewards. Both sides have quality pacers and that would make things interesting.

  • 10:54 AM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: There is a 80 per cent chance of rain playing spoilsport. That would mean another stop-start game would be on the cards, not something that the fans would be hoping for.

  • 10:52 AM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the weather in Dublin as that is where the second T20I between India and Ireland will take place. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.