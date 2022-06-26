Dublin Weather Forecast For 1st T20I Between India-Ireland

Eyes would be on Hardik Pandya and the weather when India take on Ireland in the T20I opener at Village, Dublin. The chances of a shower is high and hence a curtailed match is very much on the cards, if not worse. There is a 98  per cent chance of precipitation which means rain is inevitable. What would be discomforting for the players is the humidity. Even if the game takes place, the humidity would be on the higher side. It would be in the range of 85-90. The temperature would remain around the 13-15-degree Celcius-mark.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Set Twitter on Fire; Create History by Winning Maiden Ranji Trophy Title

Live Updates

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: It would also be interesting to see who dons the gloves for India. They have two options in Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. All three are likely to feature in the XI with no Rishabh Pant. Samson looks most likely to don the gloves.

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: The news is not that good. The latest is that it is raining in Dublin and a scheduled start is unlikely. Fans would hope the skies clear up.

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: Eyes on the skies as match time nears. We cannot confirm the exact weather update at the moment. The last we heard, it was cloudy.

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: Ireland have never defeated India in a T20I game. The two sides have met each other thrice. The last time the two sides met in 2018 and India won that game by 143 runs.

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: Eyes would also be on VVS Laxman, who will be India’s head coach for the first time. It would be interesting to see if Umran Malik gets to make his India debut. Laxman and Hardik have hinted at that.

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: In all probability, it will be a stop-start game and that would frustrate the players also the outfield would not be the best for fielding.

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: It would also be an important outing for Ruturaj Gaikwad after he failed to get among the runs against South Africa. He would ideally like to contribute and impress the selectors ahead of the T20 World Cup. He along with Ishan Kishan would be there in the race for the third opener’s spot.

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: With chances of rain looming large, the toss would be important. Ideally, both captains would like to bowl first. But again, with Hardik – it is difficult to predict.