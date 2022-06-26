Dublin Weather Forecast For 1st T20I Between India-Ireland

Eyes would be on Hardik Pandya and the weather when India take on Ireland in the T20I opener at Village, Dublin. The chances of a shower is high and hence a curtailed match is very much on the cards, if not worse. There is a 98  per cent chance of precipitation which means rain is inevitable. What would be discomforting for the players is the humidity. Even if the game takes place, the humidity would be on the higher side. It would be in the range of 85-90. The temperature would remain around the 13-15-degree Celcius-mark.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Set Twitter on Fire; Create History by Winning Maiden Ranji Trophy Title

Dublin Weather Forecast For 1st T20I Between India-Ireland: Rain to Play Spoilsport | LIVE Weather Forecast Dublin | Weather Dublin, Weather in Dublin, Dublin Weather Live, Live Dublin Weather, India vs Ireland Live Updates, Ind vs Ire Live score and updates, Ind vs Ire Live Streaming | Dublin Weather, Dublin Weather LIVE, Dublin Weather Hourly updates, Dublin Weather Today, Ind vs Ire, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I Prediction, India Tour of Ireland, Dublin Forecast, Dublin Rain Also Read - Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kartikeya Star as Madhya Pradesh Create History; Beat Mumbai to Win First-Ever Ranji Title

Also Read - Hardik Pandya Hints India's Playing XI vs Ireland For 1st T20I; Likely Debuts For Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi

Live Updates

  • 3:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: It would also be an important outing for Ruturaj Gaikwad after he failed to get among the runs against South Africa. He would ideally like to contribute and impress the selectors ahead of the T20 World Cup. He along with Ishan Kishan would be there in the race for the third opener’s spot.

  • 2:46 PM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: With chances of rain looming large, the toss would be important. Ideally, both captains would like to bowl first. But again, with Hardik – it is difficult to predict.

  • 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: It will also be a good opportunity for the Irish cricketers to test themselves against the Indian stars. They would look to put up a good show and if possible, stage an upset.

  • 1:13 PM IST

  • 1:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: How much will Hardik score on his debut as India captain? This is exactly what fans are talking about on social space… I have a feeling he may not get to bat today. What an anti-climax would that be???

  • 12:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: Currently it is raining in Dublin and that is not good news for fans. To make things worse, the predictions or the forecast later in the day is also not looking up.

  • 12:27 PM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: This part of the world, weather always plays a factor. There would always be chances of rain in and around the United Kingdom. Fans are used to it.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: There are talks that Umran Malik would finally make his international debut. If that happens, it would be a big moment for the speed merchant and J&K cricket.

  • 12:21 PM IST