Dublin Weather Forecast For 1st T20I Between India-Ireland

Eyes would be on Hardik Pandya and the weather when India take on Ireland in the T20I opener at Village, Dublin. The chances of a shower is high and hence a curtailed match is very much on the cards, if not worse. There is a 98 per cent chance of precipitation which means rain is inevitable. What would be discomforting for the players is the humidity. Even if the game takes place, the humidity would be on the higher side. It would be in the range of 85-90. The temperature would remain around the 13-15-degree Celcius-mark.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Set Twitter on Fire; Create History by Winning Maiden Ranji Trophy Title

Dublin Weather Forecast For 1st T20I Between India-Ireland: Rain to Play Spoilsport