Eyes would be on Hardik Pandya and the weather when India take on Ireland in the T20I opener at Village, Dublin. The chances of a shower is high and hence a curtailed match is very much on the cards, if not worse. There is a 98  per cent chance of precipitation which means rain is inevitable. What would be discomforting for the players is the humidity. Even if the game takes place, the humidity would be on the higher side. It would be in the range of 85-90. The temperature would remain around the 13-15-degree Celcius-mark.Also Read - Hardik Pandya Hints India's Playing XI vs Ireland For 1st T20I; Likely Debuts For Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi

Live Updates

    It will also be a good opportunity for the Irish cricketers to test themselves against the Indian stars. They would look to put up a good show and if possible, stage an upset.

    How much will Hardik score on his debut as India captain? This is exactly what fans are talking about on social space… I have a feeling he may not get to bat today. What an anti-climax would that be???

    Currently it is raining in Dublin and that is not good news for fans. To make things worse, the predictions or the forecast later in the day is also not looking up.

    This part of the world, weather always plays a factor. There would always be chances of rain in and around the United Kingdom. Fans are used to it.

    There are talks that Umran Malik would finally make his international debut. If that happens, it would be a big moment for the speed merchant and J&K cricket.

    It would be such an anti-climax to all the build-up if the game does not take place. Hopefully, the showers or rain will not interrupt play at The Village, Dublin.

    India Team Preview: Focus would be on Hardik Pandya as he would be leading the national side for the very first time. During the pre-match press conference on the eve of the game, Hardik said that the management would like to give opportunities to youngsters, yet field the best XI. He also hinted that there could be a chance where the team hands over a couple of debut caps.