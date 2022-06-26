Dublin Weather Forecast For 1st T20I Between India-Ireland

Eyes would be on Hardik Pandya and the weather when India take on Ireland in the T20I opener at Village, Dublin. The chances of a shower is high and hence a curtailed match is very much on the cards, if not worse. There is a 98  per cent chance of precipitation which means rain is inevitable. What would be discomforting for the players is the humidity. Even if the game takes place, the humidity would be on the higher side. It would be in the range of 85-90. The temperature would remain around the 13-15-degree Celcius-mark.Also Read - Hardik Pandya Hints India's Playing XI vs Ireland For 1st T20I; Likely Debuts For Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi

Live Updates

  • 12:27 PM IST

    This part of the world, weather always plays a factor. There would always be chances of rain in and around the United Kingdom. Fans are used to it.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    There are talks that Umran Malik would finally make his international debut. If that happens, it would be a big moment for the speed merchant and J&K cricket.

  • 12:21 PM IST

  • 12:16 PM IST

    It would be such an anti-climax to all the build-up if the game does not take place. Hopefully, the showers or rain will not interrupt play at The Village, Dublin.

  • 12:09 PM IST

    India Team Preview: Focus would be on Hardik Pandya as he would be leading the national side for the very first time. During the pre-match press conference on the eve of the game, Hardik said that the management would like to give opportunities to youngsters, yet field the best XI. He also hinted that there could be a chance where the team hands over a couple of debut caps.

  • 12:07 PM IST

    Ireland Team Preview: Uncapped duo of Stephen Doheny and Conor Olphert earned call-ups to the Ireland squad for the T20I series against India. Doheny has been the top scorer in the Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy after he amassed 158 runs in four matches while representing North-West Warriors. Olphert, on the other hand, emerged as the second-highest wicket taker for Warriors after bagging six wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 7.66.

  • 11:58 AM IST

    Even if the game takes place, the humidity would be on the higher side. It would be in the range of 85-90. The temperature would remain around the 13-15-degree Celcius-mark.

  • 11:57 AM IST

    Focus would be on Hardik Pandya who would lead India for the first time. Big moment for him and he would like to make it a memorable one.

  • 11:55 AM IST

    A couple of passing showers are likely to interrupt the game. Fans would hope rain stays away and a full game happens. Fingers crossed for this one. Not just the rain, nut high humidity is also set to play a factor.

  • 11:54 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the build up to the first T20I between India and Ireland at The Village, Dublin. We will provide you all the updates regarding the match, weather and all you need to know.