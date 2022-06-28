LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I

Not much has changed, the prediction of rain remains and the chances of a truncated match as well. Ireland host India on Tuesday for the second and final T20I at Malahide, Dublin. While the first T20I was only a contest of 12 overs, fans would hope that they get a full match today (June 28). Despite it being a 12-over game, a full house at The Village got their money’s worth as a lot of big hits entertained them.Also Read - IRE vs IND 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, India Tour of Ireland, Fantasy Hints: Captain – Playing 11s For Today’s Match Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, 9 PM IST June 28 Tuesday

The temperature in Dublin, Ireland on 28th June (Tuesday) will be 11 degrees Celcius at nighttime and 19 degrees Celcius in daytime according to weather.com. There are 77-83 per cent chances of rainfall. India is 4 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Ireland and the match will start at 8:30 pm IST (4 pm in Ireland). There are 98% chances of rainfall in the daytime and 24% at night. Humidity will be 76-81%. Also Read - Hardik Pandya in Our Plans For Captaincy Role to Manage Rohit Sharma's Workload - BCCI Selector CONFIRMS