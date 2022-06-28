LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates, Ind vs Ire 2nd T20I

Not much has changed, the prediction of rain remains and the chances of a truncated match as well. Ireland host India on Tuesday for the second and final T20I at Malahide, Dublin. While the first T20I was only a contest of 12 overs, fans would hope that they get a full match today (June 28). Despite it being a 12-over game, a full house at The Village got their money's worth as a lot of big hits entertained them.

The temperature in Dublin, Ireland on 28th June (Tuesday) will be 11 degrees Celcius at nighttime and 19 degrees Celcius in daytime according to weather.com. There are 77-83 per cent chances of rainfall. India is 4 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Ireland and the match will start at 8:30 pm IST (4 pm in Ireland). There are 98% chances of rainfall in the daytime and 24% at night. Humidity will be 76-81%. Also Read - Hardik Pandya in Our Plans For Captaincy Role to Manage Rohit Sharma's Workload - BCCI Selector CONFIRMS

Live Updates

  • 2:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: The weather can get very frustrating for fans. Well all said and done, it will be a ‘win the toss, field first’ situation for both the captains again.

  • 2:50 PM IST

  • 2:45 PM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: It is not raining now, but it is overcast and looks like a shower is round the corner. Not ideal conditions for a game of cricket.

  • 1:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: Till about 30 minutes back it was raining. No update as of now, but of course the forecast looks bleak and it would be difficult to have a full game.

  • 1:09 PM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: Having already shown that they can fight back from tight spots in the first T20I, Ireland have shown promise with the bat, and would be targeting an improvement on the bowling front as well.

  • 1:05 PM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: How good was Harry Tector the other day? He was the only Irish batter who got a measure of the Indian bowling. He would be expected to repeat what he did in the T20I opener.

  • 12:59 PM IST

    LIVE | While Umran Malik made his international debut, Rahul Tripathi and Arshdeep Singh did not get a chance to play their maiden game. Tripathi and Singh would be hopeful they get picked in the second T20I.

  • 12:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: Stay hooked to this space. We will provide you with all the latest updates of the weather in Dublin.

  • 11:59 AM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: India could make a forced change. Ruturaj Gaikwad may sit out after a niggle in his calf, Sanju Samson may replace him in the second T20I.

  • 11:47 AM IST

    LIVE | Dublin Weather Updates: The latest is that there are strong winds blowing over the city. Hopefully, this clears the skies. Fingers-crossed for this one.