Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Cobra Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Hungary 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s DUCC vs COCC at GB Oval, Budapest, Hungary: On the opening day of ECS T10 – Hungary match, Dunabogdany Cricket Club will lock horns against Cobra Cricket Club at the GB Oval in Szodliget, near Budapest. The ECS T10 – Hungary Dunabogdány CC vs Cobra CC match will begin at 12.30 PM IST – August 22. Dunabogdany Cricket Club will be missing the services of their captain Satyender Parihar, but they will bank on the rest of the experienced players in the team to put up a strong fight. Also Read - Possibility of Pay Cut And Layoffs in Future: BCCI Official

On the other hand, Cobras CC, were in excellent form during the previous season, and given that both sides are equally strong in all aspects of the game, one can expect a tight competition when these two teams meet each other. Also Read - GUE vs IM Dream11 Team Prediction Isle of Man Tour of Guernsey 2020 Only T20I: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Guernsey vs Isle of Man T20I, Probable XIs at St Peter Port 8:30 PM IST August 21

TOSS: The ECS T10- Hungry 2020 match toss between Dunabogdany Cricket Club and Cobra Cricket Club will take place at 12.15 PM (IST). Also Read - VIA vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Vienna 2020 2nd Semifinal: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Vienna Afghan CC vs Salzburg CC T10 Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground 2:30 PM IST August 21

Time: 12.30 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Budapest, Hungary.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Zazai Kamran (VC)

Batsmen: S Otmanzai, Y. Mohammed (C), A. Saadat, H. Tarakhel

All-Rounders: H. Said, N. Kamawi (VC), D. Islam

Bowlers: S. Momand, M. Amanullah, A. Maiwand

DUCC vs COCC Probable Playing XIs

Dunabogdany CC: Anil Pattanaik, Stephen Anthony, Probal Rudra, Salman Jamil, Ali Sarafat, Ali Yalmaz, Amit Parihar, Khushal Gabhane, Bibek Singh, Satyender Parihar and Rohit Kumar.

Cobra CC: Anuj Kumar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Sanjay Kumar, Satish Inakoti, Vishnu Vasudev, Ravi Yadav, Srinivas Mandali, Shanker Gudipati, Ashutosh Mathur, Arun Venkatarajan and Bhavani Adapaka.

DUCC vs COCC Squads

Dunabogdany Cricket Club: Satyender Parihar, Stephen Anthony, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Loysten Sebastian, Khushal Gabhane, Bibek Singh, Amit Parihar, Probal Rudra, Izhar Khan, Bobby Patel, Ali Yalmaz, Ali Farasat, Rohit Kumar, Anil Pattanaik, Salman Jamil and Izaz Ali.

Cobra Cricket Club: Ashutosh Mathur, Nitin Narve, Shanker Gudipati, Achuk Singh, Srinivas Mandali, Abdul Sheikh, Satish Inakoti, Kalyan Padharthi, Vishnu Vasudev, Bhavani Adapaka, Arun Venkatarajan, Kailash Chander, Anuj Kumar, Siva Bommisetty, Sanjay Kumar and Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DUCC Dream11 Team/ COCC Dream11 Team/ Dunabogdany Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Cobra Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.