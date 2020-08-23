DUCC vs RTCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Royal Tigers Cricket Club, 6th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's DUCC vs RTCC at GB Oval: The two unbeaten teams of the event will lock horns in what will be the sixth and final league match of the ongoing ECS T10 in Hungary. They have played two matches each with Royal Tigers Cricket Club taking the top spot on the basis of a much superior net run-rate of +2.195 as compared to Dunabogdany Cricket Club's +1.150.

A total of four teams are playing the ECS T10 – Hungary including Baggy Blues, Cobra CC, Dunabogdany and Royal Tigers. Four out of eight matches were played on the opening day with two matches for Sunday followed by semifinals and final to be played later today.

You can check the DUCC vs RTCC, 6th Match Dream11 here.

Toss: The toss between Dunabogdany Cricket Club and Royal Tigers Cricket Club will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget



DUCC vs RTCC My Dream11 Team

Steffan Gooch (captain), Ali Yalmaz (vice-captain), Harsh Mandhyan, Izhar Khan, Habib Deldar, Bibek Singh, Izaz Ali, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Marc Ahuja, Bobby Patel, Amit Parihar

DUCC vs RTCC Squads

Dunabogdany Cricket Club: Ali Yalmaz, Anil Pattanaik, Izhar Khan, Izaz Ali, Probal Rudra, Deeraj Gaikwad, Vinod Kumar, Satyender Prarhihar, Loysten Sebastian, Salman Jamil, Ali Farasat, Bobby Patel, Amit Parihar, Rohit Kumar, Khushal Gabhane, Bibek Singh

Royal Tigers Cricket Club: Marc Ahuja, Sufiyan Mohammed, Maaz Bhaiji, Abhitesh Prashar, Khaibar Deldar, Ali Haider, Safi Zahir, Abhishek Kheterpal, Akaramullah Malikzada, Omer Zahid, Sameer Khan, Steffan Gooch, Zeechan Kukikhel, Stan Ahuja, Harsh Mandhyan, Nishantha Liyanage, Habib Deldar

