Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final: Gurnoor Brar uproots South Zone batter Narayan Jagadeesan’s off-stump with devastating outswinger – Watch

The tall pacer bowled a fullish stump-to-stump delivery that moved away from the right-hand batter and uprooted the off-stump, leaving Jagadeesan in complete shock

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Gurnoor Brar celebrates after taking the wicket of Narayan Jagadeesan in Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final against South Zone. (Credits: BCCI Domestic/X)

Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar, who was added to the North Zone squad yesterday to gain more playing time ahead of India’s packed international schedule, produced a sensational spell in the on-going semi-final of the Duleep Trophy 2026 against South Zone here at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru.

Gurnoor Brar made his senior India debut two months ago in the three-match home ODI series against Afghanistan and he impressed the team management by taking a total of seven wickets across the three matches. Those performances also earned him a spot in the away one-day series against England, where he took a total of four wickets.

Now, in order to prepare for an action packed schedule, Gurnoor Brar was added late into the North Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy semi-final and he has had a blast so far.

After North Zone got bowled out for 195 in the first innings, they needed an inspirational bowling performance and Gurnoor Brar was the one to lead the pack. He opened his account in the 17th over with the wicket of Shaik Rasheed for duck before bowling a scintillating delivery to clean up the stumps of South Zone opener Narayan Jagadeesan for 36.

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The tall pacer bowled a fullish stump-to-stump delivery that moved away from the right-hand batter and uprooted the off-stump, leaving Jagadeesan in complete shock. Then after a brief partnership between Tilak Varma and Smaran Ravichandran, Brar landed another breakthrough by getting the latter for 27 with another clean bowled.

In the very next ball, Gurnoor Brar inflicted another duck in the form of Kodimela Himateja, who was caught behind by Kanhaiya Wadhawan. Brar’s spell brought South Zone to their knees with half of their batters finding themselves inside the dressing room within the first session of day two at the CoE in Bengaluru. Other than him, Anshul Kamboj took a single wicket of Ricky Bhui in the 15th over.

Gurnoor Brar will now be hoping to end the second innings with a five or six wicket haul, which will surely put him on the radar of the selectors for India’s upcoming white-ball and red-ball assignments.

Meanwhile, North Zone, after winning the toss and batting first, posted 195 in the first innings, thanks to the valuable knock from Qamran Iqbal, who scored 76 off 182. He was the only notable performer from the team with skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan becoming the second highest scorer with 35.

At the time of writing, South Zone were 108/5 after 44.4 overs.